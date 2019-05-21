The Sacred Bishops’ Council of the Serbian Orthodox Church held its regular session on May 9-18, 2019.

In its final report, the Council points to the church schism in Ukraine and the failed attempt of the Patriarchate of Constantinople to solve the problem ‘without dialogue with the canonical Church in Ukraine and with the Russian Orthodox Church as a single whole and without common Orthodox consultations’ as the greatest problem of the Orthodox Church.

The Bishops’ Council has reiterated its position expressed earlier at its previous session on November 6-7, 2018, and stated that the Serbian Orthodox Church ‘does not recognize the newly established para-church structure in Ukraine headed by citizens Denisenko and Dumenko’ and ‘remains in the liturgical and canonical communion only with the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church headed by His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry and with all the rest canonical Orthodox Churches’.

DECR Communication Service